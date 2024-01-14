Khraisha: 60, 000 Citizens Joined 30 Parties Since Parties Law's Endoresment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) -Head of the Lower House Rural and Desert Committee, Abeer Jbour, called for stimulating and enhancing engagement of rural and Badia people in Jordan's political life, joining parties and running for parliamentary elections.Chairing the committee's meeting on Wednesday, in presence of Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Haditha Khraisha , Jbour said this dialogue came as an implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah II's aspirations to "institutionalize" relations among Jordan's legislative and executive authorities by achieving joint cooperation and integration in serving citizens and expanding their participation in political life.Meanwhile, Khraisha said the Ministry worked to spread awareness about Jordan's Parties and Election Laws in the Kingdom's various regions and submitting their outcomes to Council of Ministers.Khraisha added that a ministerial committee was formed to follow up on the process of Jordan's political modernization, while higher education institutions began teaching newly modified textbooks on this issue in the first semester of the academic year 2023/2024.On the total number of party members, he said 60,000 citizens joined 30 parties shortly after endorsement of the Parties Law, while their number was 22,000 in 54 parties in the past.However, the minister added that:"Two governorates's rates of party members are still unconvincing and very low."Additionally, he indicated that the Kingdom's rural and desert regions receive government attention by intensifying and raising their services level and addressing needs of their residents to reduce migration.Jordan, he noted, is a "country that respects pluralism and all visions," noting the next stage will see 41 parliamentary seats allocated to political parties, which will then increase to reach 50% and 65% for candidates from party lists, respectively.