Lebanon Heads To Security Council In Move Against Israel

Beirut, January 10 (Petra) -- Lebanon filed a complaint before the UN Security Council in response to the recent Israeli complaint about the country's "non-compliance" with Security Council Resolution 1701.The Lebanese government affirmed in the complaint that "Lebanon reaffirms its established policy regarding its right to defend itself and work to restore its rights by legitimate means, including resorting to the United Nations. It renews its commitment to the full implementation of Resolution 1701 and confirms keenness to de-escalate and restore calm along the Blue line."It states, "Lebanon once again requests from the Security Council the comprehensive and complete implementation of the UN resolution as part of an integrated package with clear and declared international guarantees inclusive to security and more comprehensive stability by accentuating the southern international border drawn between Lebanon and Palestine and confirmed in the armistice agreement between Lebanon and Israel.""it is also possible to seek assistance from the United States according to what was previously done in the maritime border demarcation agreement between the two countries; realise a permanent cessation of Israeli violations, on land, at sea and in the air of Lebanon; not using Lebanese airspace to bomb Syrian territory; Israel's withdrawal to the agreed-upon international borders and its complete withdrawal from the Shebaa Farms and the Kfar Shuba Hills."