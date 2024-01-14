Authorities Incinerate Massive Narcotics Cache

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) -- The Public Security Department, through the Anti-Narcotics Department, on Wednesday destroyed substantial quantities of narcotic drugs seized in 33 cases.The assortment of narcotic substances destroyed encompassed 10,075,350 Captagon pills, 7 kg of marijuana, 37,500 narcotic pills, 134 kg of cocaine, and 3,752 kg of hashish, all stemming from various cases involving trafficking, possession, and smuggling. The substances were incinerated in specialized ovens, reaching temperatures of up to a thousand degrees Celsius, ensuring the melting, breakdown, and neutralization of their narcotic properties. This destruction is a crucial component of the Department's ongoing commitment to enforce legal provisions, safeguard society from the threat of drugs, and curtail their proliferation.The Public Security Department remains steadfast in its ceaseless efforts to combat the drug epidemic and bring those involved to justice. This is achieved through seamless collaboration and coordination with the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army, security services, Jordan Customs Department, and other pertinent national institutions.