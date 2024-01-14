Israel Committed 14 Massacres In Gaza During Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Jan. 10 (Petra) -Ministry of Health in Gaza Strip said Israeli occupation committed 14 massacres against families in the coastal enclave, claiming 147 lives and 243 injuries that were evacuated to hospitals during the past 24 hours.
In a press statement on Wednesday, the ministry said a number of victims are still under rubble and on roads, adding that ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach the Palestinian causalties.
To date, the ministry announced Gaza's death toll by Israeli aggression rose to 23,357 martyrs and 59,410 injuries since last October 7.
