Weather Suspends Ajloun Cable Car's Operations On Thursday, Friday-JFDZ

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ajloun, Jan. 10 (Petra) -Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) said Ajloun cable car will stop to welcome visitors on Thursday and Friday of this week due to the low-pressure air mass and the expected gusts in its area.In a statement to "Petra" on Wednesday, JFDZ's director of investment promotion and media, Amjad Widyan, said the group, in cooperation with Jordan Express Tourist Transport (JETT), decided to postpone the launching date of the joint cable car trips to Friday, December 19.The group also called on all visitors, citizens and residents to call the cable car hotline before visiting the project's site at 0782111265.