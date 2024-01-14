Jordan Sends Urgent Relief Aid To Gaza Under Royal Directives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) -- Following royal directives, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, the Jordan Armed Forces, and security apparatuses, dispatched a relief and food aid aircraft to the people in Gaza at dawn on Wednesday.The organization stated in a release that the aircraft took off from Marka Military Airport, destined for El Arish Airport in Egypt, to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing.