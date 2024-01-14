Jordan Receives 3.8 Million Barrels Of Iraqi Crude Oil In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) - Jordan has received a total of 3,813,336 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil in the past year, a substantial increase facilitated by the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' efforts.This volume, equivalent to 509,724,578 thousand tons, was transported from the modern Kirkuk storage facility in Iraq to the Jordanian Petroleum Refinery Company in Zarqa.The Ministry, in earlier statements, confirmed that the Iraqi side had consented to augment the daily supply from 10,000 barrels to 15,000 barrels, effective from August of the previous year.This agreement adheres to the terms outlined in the memorandum of understanding for crude oil processing, signed between the governments of the Republic of Iraq and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on May 4, 2023.Officials from the Ministry informed the Jordan News Agency (Petra) on Wednesday about the comprehensive technical and logistical preparations undertaken for the transfer of oil from the Kirkuk facility to Zarqa.They highlighted that the monthly export of Iraqi crude oil to Jordan is now projected to reach about 450,000 barrels, an increase from the previous 300,000 barrels.This enhancement in oil transfer volume stems from successful discussions held during Prime Minister Bishr Khasawneh's visit to Baghdad last July, leading a ministerial delegation.The visit culminated in a mutual agreement to increase the quantity of Iraqi crude oil supplied to Jordan, marking a milestone in the two countries' energy cooperation.