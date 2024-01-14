Jordan Field Hospital In Khan Yunis Sustains Essential Medical Services Amidst Ongoing Israeli Bombardment

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) – The dedicated members of the Jordanian Field Hospital/ 2 in Khan Yunis, located in the southern region of the Gaza Strip, persist in delivering vital medical and humanitarian assistance to the wounded and injured individuals affected by the ongoing Israeli bombings.Operating under tremendously challenging circumstances, the medical and nursing teams tirelessly manage thousands of caseload on a weekly basis, encompassing both major and minor surgeries, hospital admissions, and the dispensation of vital medications to those in need.The unwavering commitment of the Jordanian Field Hospital/2 aligns with the critical and dire situation prevailing in the Gaza Strip. The primary objective remains the alleviation of suffering endured by families and individuals, as local hospitals struggle with limited access to medical and therapeutic supplies.