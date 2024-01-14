Jordanian Citizen Killed In Chicago Robbery, Foreign Ministry Responding To Incident

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan is closely monitoring the investigation into the killing of a Jordanian citizen in Chicago, said Sufyan Qudah, the ministry's Director of Operations and Consular Affairs.The incident, described as an armed robbery with fatal consequences, occurred as the individual was leaving his workplace in Chicago.Qudah stated that the Jordanian Embassy in Washington DC is in contact with American authorities to ascertain the details of the case and ensure justice is served.In addition to monitoring the investigation, the embassy is also facilitating the repatriation of the deceased's remains to Jordan, in coordination with the victim's family.Qudah extended his condolences to the family of the deceased and called for patience and consolation during this difficult time.