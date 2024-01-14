Army Refutes Claims Of Reserve Call-Up

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) -- A Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army official on Thursday denied rumors circulating on social media platforms about the summoning of retired military and security service personnel who are still within their reserve service period post-retirement.The source emphasized the importance of accuracy in news reporting and advised the public not to pay attention to these rumors, stressing that the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army is the only source for any information related to this matter.