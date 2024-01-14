Syria, Uzbekistan Share Points After 0-0 Draw

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: A resilient Syria held Uzbekistan to a 0-0 draw in their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Group B tie at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium yesterday.

The dropped points would have disappointed a dominant Uzbekistan side, with Australia the early pacesetters in the group following their 2-0 win over India earlier yesterday.

Uzbekistan set the early pace, Otabek Shukurov's long-range shot just missing the mark within the opening minute.

Abduqodir Khusanov then found Hojimat Erkinov outside the box but the latter's right footed shot went wide to the left.

Srecko Katanec-led Uzbekistan ramped up the pressure as the first half continued with the likes of Sukurov and Hojimat Erkinov leading their charge for the opening goal.



Syria, ranked 91st in the world, may have started out shakily but started to grow into the game as they maintained a resolute defensive line.

Five minutes before the break, Syria got an opportunity to take the lead when their talisman Ammar Ramadan found himself in an opportunistic position but his shot from just outside the box failed to change the scoreline. Uzbekistan kicked off the second half on a similar offensive note, with captain Jaloliddin Masharipov setting up Otabek Shukurov who, however, squandered the opportunity.

Just minutes later, Abbosbek Fayzullaev failed to steer midfielder Oston Urunov's pass past the Syrian goalkeeper, despite finding space among a number of red shirts.

As the clock hit the hour mark, Uzbekistan earned a free-kick in an opportune position but Sukurov's attempt was deftly dealt with by Syrian goalkeeper Ahmad Madanieh who blocked the effort without much difficulty.

Madanieh continued to remain busy between the sticks with substitute Sherzod Nasrullayev posing a threat outside the Syrian box but the Syrian skipper was quick to collect the ball to safety.

The stalemate continued when, with 25 minutes remaining, Syrian midfielder Ibrahim Hesar found the back of the Uzbekistan net but was ruled offside.

Both sides made several attempts to get a last-ditch goal but had to be satisfied with a point apiece.

Syria meet Australia next while Uzbekistan will face India in Thursday's other tie.