UAE Coach Bento Aware Of Hong Kong Threat In Group C Opener

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Head coach Paulo Bento will warn his United Arab Emirates players against underestimating Hong Kong, China when the two sides meet in their opening AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Group C tie today.

The East Asian team are the lowest ranked side in the competition but Bento said his players must be cautious in their approach.

“We have a lot of respect for our opponents. They play an intense game and are very good at making transitions, so I don't think the match is going to be easy at all,” said the former Korea Republic head coach.



Iran target winning start against Palestine

Moriyasu wants balanced approach from favourites Japan against ambitious Vietnam AFC: Asian Cup 2023 opens with record-breaking attendance

Read Also

“Moreover, we have a fairly young team and while it's a great opportunity for the players to experience a competition of this stature, it would have been great if a couple of our more experienced players, who are nursing injuries, had been available for the first match.”

“But in the end, what matters is the attitude and despite being young and maybe less experienced than the players in many other teams, these boys have the hunger to make their country proud, which to me is the utmost priority,” said Bento.

Hong Kong head coach Jorn Andersen was pragmatic in his expectations, despite his side qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup for the first time since 1968 and advancing to the 2022 Asian Games semi-finals, also for the first time.

Despite setting low expectations, the Norwegian said the recent addition of players such as Everton Camargo and Michael Udebuluzor had already raised the bar and fostered a renewed sense of confidence in the team. AFC