Arabian Drag Racing League: Kuwait's Khorsheed Shines In Exciting First Round

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Kuwaiti racer Badr Khorsheed emerged victorious in the In the formidable Index 4.0 category as the inaugural round of the Arabian Drag Racing League concluded after sixteen hours of intense competition spanning two days.

Sponsored by Qatar Racing Club Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, the event unfolded amidst exciting and challenging contests with the thunderous roar of engines that revved up into the early hours of last Saturday.

In the most powerful category, Index 4.0, Khorsheed secured the title by triumphing over compatriot Jaber Al Maghribi in a thrilling final showdown.

Meanwhile, Al Maghribi notched his second podium finish in this round, securing the second position in the Super Street Outlaw category. The title in this category was claimed by Bahraini racer Hussain Akbar, with the third position going to Mohammed Qasim.

In the Index 4.50 category, Fawaz Ibrahim Ahmed Ali secured the title after winning the final against competitor Mosaed Al Raysh.

The Index 4.80 category witnessed intense competition, with Hassan Al Abdullah emerging victorious in the final against top qualifier Ahmed Al Abdullah. Hussain Al Abdullah secured third place, making it a purely Qatari podium, a historic first for the championship featuring siblings on the same podium.

Shifting to bike competitions across three categories, the Super Street Bike category saw Ahmed bin Bilal claim victory after winning the final race against top qualifier Yaqoub Al Awad. Bilal once again graced the podium, this time in the Street Bike category, securing third place. In the final showdown between Mohammed Bo Rashed and Mousa Al Balushi, Bourashed emerged victorious, claiming his first title, while Al Balushi settled for second place.

Abdulwahab Buqamaz dominated the Index 8.5 category, securing a perfect score in qualifying and winning the championship. Hassan Alouh claimed second place.

Commencing on Thursday with three qualifying sessions, the competition witnessed the active participation of more than 95 racers hailing from Qatar and Gulf Arab nations.

The awards ceremony, led by Qatar Racing Club Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani, concluded the first round of the Arabian Drag Racing League. The stage is now set for the second round on January 18-19, amidst the Qatar Custom show starting next Tuesday.