Minister Of Education Meets Kuwaiti Parliamentary Delegation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi met yesterday with a parliamentary delegation from the State of Kuwait headed by Chairman of the Education, Culture and Guidance Affairs Committee of Kuwait's National Assembly H E Hamad Abdulaziz Al Elyan.

The delegation was briefed on the latest developments and advancements in educational services provided by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education.

The meeting discussed teaching methods and educational strategies, including the integration of modern technologies in education.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education presented a number of projects and educational programs covering technological infrastructure, specialised studies, and curricula for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects.

As part of the visit, the Kuwaiti delegation conducted a field tour to Qatar Science and Technology Secondary School for Boys, where they were briefed about the specializations and teaching methods for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics offered at school.

They also learned about the school's effective role in equipping students with 21st-century skills and preparing them to enroll at top local and international universities.

During the tour, the delegation also visited various laboratories in the school, including the Energy Lab, Manufacturing Lab, Robotics Lab, Biomedical Lab, Virtual Reality Lab, and Augmented Reality Lab.

Al Elyan said:“We are pleased with what we have witnessed today, and we will certainly convey this experience and benefit from it to enhance education, keeping pace with global changes and rapid technological advancements.”

He emphasised the importance of such visits in fostering experiences and relationships among professionals in the field of education.