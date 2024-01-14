Moph Issues Health Guidelines For Asian Cup Fans

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has issued health guidelines to prioritise the safety and well-being of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 attendees.

Residents and visitors from across the world attending the matches of the ongoing tournament can access medical care at any of the country's private or public hospitals, medical centres, clinics and pharmacies, according to the Ministry.

According to the guidelines on the Ministry website, for non-life threatening, urgent medical conditions, fans can seek treatment at HMC operated medical clinics at all AFC Asian Cup stadiums or can visit one of the 10 PHCC operated Urgent Care Units or a private hospital or medical centre in Qatar.

Fans are advised to call 999 in the event of a medical emergency.

HMC has set up 50 medical clinics distributed throughout the tournament stadiums and operational during the matches. Besides, a team of 1,150 skilled medical professionals will be deployed in various roles including operations officers, field supervisors, ambulance communications officers, critical care paramedics, paramedics, doctors and nurses.

The Ministry has said that fans are advised to be cautious of prolonged sun exposure. The signs of heat stress, including severe dizziness and confusion, should not be ignored. To stay safe, fans are suggested to wear light-coloured clothes, stay hydrated, use sunscreen, and limit direct sun exposure between 11am and 4pm.

In case of a heat stress, fans are advised to seek immediate medical attention, cool down, and hydrate themselves.

Though a rare incident, dust storms can affect air quality. In case of a dust storm, fans are requested to take precautions such as limiting outdoor time, using face masks and seeking medical advice for persistent symptoms like shortness of breath.

“Food safety is a shared responsibility between governments, producers, and consumers,” said the Ministry urging fans to follow hygiene such as washing hands, thorough cleaning of fruits and vegetables and avoiding uncovered or contaminated foods.

“Buffet-goers should use serving utensils to prevent cross-contamination and those feeling unwell should contact a healthcare practitioner.”

In regards to road and transportation safety, the Ministry advised to stay safe and avoid injury when getting to and from the stadiums and travelling around Qatar.

Whether driving or walking, it has urged to prioritise safety. Drivers should obey speed limits and road laws, avoid phone use while driving, and ensure wearing the seatbelt.

The pedestrians are advised to wear reflective clothing at night, use designated crossings and walk in single file, especially in poor visibility.

With the ongoing risk of respiratory diseases, especially in large gatherings, preventive measures are crucial. Asia Cup 2023 attendees are encouraged to wear masks, reduce contact with symptomatic individuals, practice proper cough/sneeze etiquette, avoid sharing utensils, wash hands regularly, and get vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19. Those feeling unwell or exhibiting symptoms are asked to avoid gatherings.