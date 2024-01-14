Doha Hosts 41St Meeting Of Executive Committee Of ASGAP

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Doha hosted yesterday the 41st meeting of the executive committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments (ASGAP) chaired by President of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments and Secretary-General of the Shura Council H E Dr. Ahmed bin Nasser Al Fadala.

During the meeting, several topics related to the operation of the association were discussed, in addition to amending the internal regulation of the association.

The attendees lauded the partnership agreement the association has signed recently with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), praising the efforts of the President of the association in this respect.

They underscored, during the meeting, that such an agreement would contribute to bolstering the role of the association and enhancing its expertise in curbing the crime and combating the corruption to contribute to strengthening the operation of Arab councils and parliaments, as well as upgrading the capabilities of parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, Al Fadala met Secretary-General of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) H E Mohammad Reza Majidi on the sidelines of a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments held in Doha yesterday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of topics pertaining to the existing cooperation agreement between the two bodies, in addition to discussing an array of topics concerning the promotion of sharing expertise and experiences between the two sides, the project to sign a cooperation agreement, as well as discussing the role of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments in supporting the operation of Arab councils and parliaments and their efforts in supporting the joint Arab action.

Dr. Majidi called for capitalising on the experience of the Association of Secretaries-General of Arab Parliaments by establishing a similar association at Asia level, soliciting the association's help to carry out this proposal.