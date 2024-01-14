Two Men Suffocate To Death In Delhi House Due To 'Angithi' Smoke

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) Two Nepalese nationals died due to suffocation caused by an 'angithi ( coal brazier)' in the servant quarters of a house in west Delhi, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Ram Bahadur alias Som Bahadur(57) and Abhishek (22), both natives of Lumbini in Nepal.

The official said that Ram Bahadur had been working as a driver while Abhishek was working as domestic help since last one month in the house in the Inderpuri area.

Sharing the details, the official said that a police control room (PCR) call was received on Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at the Inderpuri police station that two persons residing in one room were not opening the door.

“They had burnt 'angithi' in the night, and might have gotten unconscious,” the caller told police.

“On reaching the spot, it was found that two servants of the landlord Sanjay Sharma used to stay in the room on the third floor in a house at Inderpuri. The door was force-opened and both of them were found dead,” said a senior police official.

“One angithi with burnt residue was also found in the room. There is one window in the room, which was found closed. The crime team was called to inspect the spot. No injury found on the bodies,” the official said.

