(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Solomon Islands Reaffirms One China Principle following Taiwan Elections Result

Solomon Islands reaffirms its recognition of the One China Principle and that Taiwan is an integral part of the People's Republic of China's territory following the outcome of recent elections in Taiwan.

Solomon Islands caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Hon Jeremiah Manele called for international respect for People's Republic of China's sovereignty over Taiwan and support the maintenance of peace and security along the Taiwan straits.

Solomon Islands values its relations with the People's Republic of China who is Solomon Islands Comprehensive and Strategic Partner. The Two countries continue to work together on a number of sectors in the country.

-MFAET PRESS RELEASE