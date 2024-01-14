Jaya Bachchan Engages In Banter With Paparazzi At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Reception

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 14 (IANS) It was the wedding reception of the Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and her husband Nupur Shikhare and the moment for which the paparazzo and the netizens were waiting arrived when veteran actress Jaya Bachchan walked into the venue, and took a sarcastic dig at the shutterbugs.

The event, organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai, saw the who's who of the city and celebrities from different walks of life. But, it was clearly Jaya Bachchan who made a dent as she arrived with her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and actress Sonali Bendre.

The senior actress donned a royal blue kurta and pyjama set with a multiple-coloured long jacket.

Upon her entrance, the paparazzi requested Jaya, Shweta and Sonali to look towards them while posing.

They requested her to pose at a specific spot on the red carpet, Jaya firmly told them not to give her directions.

The senior actress responded in a rather sarcastic way,“Kya aap idhar angle humko sikha rahe hain. (Why are you teaching us the angle?)”. She then smiled at the camera persons and left the spot.

Later, when Shweta attempted to pose with her and Sonali Bendre, Jaya walked off to a different spot.

Not long back, as Hema Malini marked her 75th birthday, many celebrities came together for the celebration in Mumbai. Jaya was among the attendees, and she was spotted on the red carpet alongside Padmini Kolhapure.

In a video that went viral, she could be heard saying in Hindi,“Padmini mujhe yahan le kar aayi hai”. After posing for a split second, she said to the paps,“Itna direction mat dijiye”.

--IANS

aa/prw