Afghanistan, India Square Off In 2Nd T20 Today

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and India are all set to square off in their second match of the T20 series today (Sunday) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The match will commence at 6:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

A high-scoring game is expected in warm conditions in Indore after the two sides struggled in the bitter cold of Mohali in the first series opener.

Indian's star batter Virat Kohli, who missed the first match, is poised to return for the second T20I.

The hosts had trounced the touring squad by six wickets in the first match. The final encounter is scheduled for January 17 at the same venue.

