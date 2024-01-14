ANGEL's CES Debut: Three Awards For Global Innovation In Water Purification Technology

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) From January 9 to 12, CES 2024 unfolded at the renowned Las Vegas Convention Center. ANGEL, a pioneer in global water purification technology, showcased leading innovations in multi-scenario water purification solutions. The ANGEL A8 2000 Under Sink RO Water Purifier, ANGEL Intelligent Five-Step Tea Infusing Machine, and M7 Home Pro 800 water purifier stood out, securing recognition with the TWICE CES Picks Awards and TMTPOST Global Technology Breakthrough Product Award.







The ANGEL A8 2000 Under Sink RO Water Purifier clinches the TWICE CES Picks Award. The product incorporates a groundbreaking intelligent frequency conversion technology, providing users with a remarkable maximum flow rate of up to 5L/min. This meets the needs of scenarios such as direct drinking water and ingredient washing, ensuring a convenient and healthy water purification solution.

The ANGEL Intelligent Five-Step Tea Infusing Machine also secured the TWICE CES Picks Award. Going beyond water purification, the product establishes a digital tea art database and integrates an intelligent IoT system. This system can recognize tea types, brew tea, and receive remote updates for learning new brewing techniques. Featuring precise rapid heating and temperature control technology, this product delivers the optimal brewing temperature for tea. With a steam pump to eliminate tea odors, it provides users with an authentic and aromatic Chinese tea experience.

On the inaugural day of the show, ANGEL unveiled the new Space Master Whole House Water Solution, certified by WRCA as the world's smallest whole house water purification system. It had previously received the award at the International Exhibition of Inventions Nuremberg in Germany. The M7 Home Pro 800 water purifier, distinguished by its highly integrated compact design and exceptional performance, was honored with the Global Technology Breakthrough Product Award from CES official partner, TMTPOST.







Established in 1987, ANGEL has been dedicated to water purification for 36 years. With over 900 patents and 8 certifications from globally reputable institutions, ANGEL has garnered international recognition, including the Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva, Gold Medal at the International Exhibition of Inventions Nuremberg and the award at the Asia International Innovative Invention Exhibition. At present, ANGEL is actively expanding its presence both domestically and internationally, with a commitment to becoming the global front-runner in water purification solutions. ANGEL aims to offer the public a healthy, stylish, and safe lifestyle through purified drinking water.