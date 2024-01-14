Dubai First takes the lead as the first issuer in the region to leverage Mastercard Token Connect services

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, UAE; 12 January 2024: Dubai First, the consumer services platform under First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), has become the first issuer in the region to leverage Mastercard Token Connect to push customers’ tokenized card details from its mobile app to Click to Pay and digital wallets. The collaboration with Mastercard seeks to empower merchants and boost consumer adoption by enabling Dubai First cardholders to benefit from Click to Pay services at checkout.



At a time when consumers are increasingly seeking flexible payment options, Mastercard remains committed to providing a wide range of innovative technologies that address this demand. Together with Dubai First, the company aims to deliver a consistent and streamlined guest checkout experience that drives top-of-wallet behavior.



In compliance with the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard, Mastercard's Click to Pay tokenizes card credentials, i.e., replaces a card’s primary account number with a unique alternative number, or token, to provide a simple and secure online shopping experience. Cardholders can enjoy an effortless guest checkout without the need to manually enter card information and without storing the actual card number with the merchant.



The solution is embedded directly within checkout, so all Dubai First cards can be managed in a single, secure profile. This makes it faster and easier for cardholders to check out using intelligent recognition, where returning users are automatically identified through their device or email. In addition, the solution supports strong lifecycle management, as all details get immediately updated if the card is reissued by the bank.



By embedding Click to Pay into online payment flows, Dubai First eliminates the need for consumers to manually enter their card details, making the purchase process more intuitive, and enabling choice, control and simplicity at checkout. Click to Pay provides enhanced payment security for the bank’s customers through tokenization and authentication, resulting in higher approval rates while reducing the number of false declines and preventing fraud.







