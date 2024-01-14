AIM Global Foundation Bridges India and UAE Businesses at 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

(MENAFN- AIM Congress) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 January, 2024: AIM Global Foundation, the organizer of world’s leading investment summit AIM Congress, organized a successful "AIM Connect - High Level Dialogue and Networking" event at the Taj Skyline, Ahmedabad, uniting Indian and UAE companies on the sidelines of the 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

The event provided a dynamic platform for business and market intelligence exchange, paving the way for potential commercial collaborations, leading up to the 2024 edition of AIM Congress, scheduled from May 7-9, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

“AIM Global Foundation is keen to be present and participate in prominent global events to achieve its goals aimed at raising the level of global investment to new levels by working to enhance effective promotion strategies and open new horizons for investment feasibility,” remarked Dawood Al Shezawi, President of AIM Global Foundation and AIM Congress.

Al Shezwai added: “The meeting witnessed the participation of prominent Indian companies, including Adani Ports and SEZ, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and Maruti Suzuki India Limited, alongside key delegates from the UAE, highlights the growing interest in cross-border partnerships.”

The program commenced with opening remarks from Dawood Al Shezawi, followed by insightful presentations on investment opportunities in India. Next up, the investment opportunities in the UAE were highlighted in a presentation. The core of the event was a lively high-level dialogue between Indian and UAE business delegates, fostering connections and enabling knowledge exchange.

The enthusiastic engagement of Indian companies at the networking event served as a powerful testament to the growing interest in AIM Congress 2024. This high-level meeting in India ignited anticipation for the AIM Global Foundation’s flagship event, the AIM Congress, offering a glimpse into its potential to be a game-changer for cross-border investments and collaborations, and paving the way for a significant Indian presence at the 13th edition.

AIM Global Foundation champions global economic advancement through partnerships and innovation. It serves as a premier platform uniting diverse stakeholders to address complex economic, social, and environmental challenges. By advocating for creativity and collaboration, the Foundation drives positive global transformation and promotes sustainable socio-economic progress.

Meanwhile, AIM Connect, AIM Global Foundation's dedicated networking platform, bridges the knowledge gap and perceived risks associated with cross-border investments. It provides tailored information and acts as a crucial liaison between government officials, investors, and professionals. By facilitating dialogues and exchanging insights, AIM Connect paves the way for impactful commercial outcomes.

This successful AIM Connect event at the 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit marks a significant step towards a future of closer business ties between India and the UAE. AIM Global Foundation, along with its partners, remains committed to fostering these connections and unlocking the immense potential of collaborative economic growth come May at the 2024 AIM Congress.





