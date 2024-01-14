Porsche sales grow 11 per cent in Middle East, Africa and India region in 2023

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Dubai. Porsche has delivered 9,135 cars in the Middle East, Africa and India region in the 2023 calendar year.

This represents 11 per cent growth compared to 2022, and follows a 20 per cent increase the year prior. New car deliveries since 2020 have now grown 47 per cent.

“2023 was another year of growth for our region thanks to our exceptional Porsche product line-up, in conjunction with the efforts of our importers and staff,” said Dr Manfred Bräunl, Chief Executive Officer, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE.

“We continue to work hard as a team to deliver ‘dreams’ to our customers. It was a busy year of exciting events and new product launches, as we celebrated 75 years of Porsche sportscars.”

The Cayenne was again the best-selling model for Porsche in the region, in a year when a new, updated model was launched.

It was the strongest year yet for sales of the Taycan all-electric sports saloon, which enjoyed growth of 80 per cent compared to the prior year.



Porsche community celebrates in 2023

The third edition of the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai attracted over 27,000 fans in November, almost twice as many fans attended one year earlier. The event saw the first public display in the world of the new Panamera, as well as well as commemorating 75 years of Porsche sportscars and 60 years of the iconic 911 model.

In September, the Geneva International Motor Show in Qatar saw the regional premiere of the all-electric Mission X hypercar concept and the amazing 911 S/T.

Across the region, market activities included a series of ‘Festival of Dreams’ events to acknowledge the Porsche milestones of the year, as well as various facility openings and upgrades, including the inauguration of five facilities in India in a single week.

“After an enormous 2023, we have another exciting year ahead this year,” said Bräunl.

“There will be several major product launches, including the all-electric Macan and Taycan models, as well as many new facility openings across the region.

“Therefore, 2024 will be an ‘electrifying’ year in which we continue to work hard to deliver for our Porsche owners, as well as support and empower our trusted importer partners.”





