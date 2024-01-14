Belgian Rider Abdul Saïd Shines on the Penultimate Day of the Al Shira’aa International Horse Show

(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Al Ain, United Arab Emirates – 14 January 2024 – In yesterday’s first class, the CSI2* Majesticq Royal Care Silver Tour, it was Hazza Hamad Aldhaheri riding Eloy who emerged victorious, jumping clear to secure a spot in the jump-off, followed by another clear round in a fast time of 34.28s. Aya Hamcho from Syria was again in the placings aboard Dxb Legend, coming second in this 1.30m class. Third place went to Simone Coata from Italy riding Coconut 53, who finished just behind Aya in a time of 37.92s.



The Premier Motors Ride & Drive class followed, with spectators on the edge of their seats as the professional riders and class sponsors sped around a course behind the wheel of the awaiting Defender. The 20-strong class saw qualified riders tackle a short course of jumps, before dismounting and running towards the awaiting vehicle, where their driving partner attempted to complete the course with speed and accuracy. As with show jumping, the drivers received 4 faults in the form of time penalties for knocking any cones on the twisty course. First place went to Mohammad Saeed Al Ghurair from the UAE, who was partnered with top German rider Christian Ahlmann. The pair completed the round clear in 83.59s, with Christian proving that he’s as precise behind the wheel as he is in the saddle.



Course designer Elio Travagliati from Italy designed a challenging course for the riders in the CSI2* Abu Dhabi Sports Council Gold Tour Grand Prix. 41 riders started, but only six riders jumped clear and went through to the jump-off. Out of those, it was Belgian rider Abdul Saïd riding Figueras de Laume who recorded the fastest time to clinch first place, jumping clear in 36.81s. Michael Pender took second place for Ireland on Hhs Los Angeles in a time of 37.01s. The 10-year-old Irish Sports Horse was bred by former Olympic team rider Marion Hughes and has been on great form with Michael. Sophie Hinners came in third for Germany on Special Life in 38.98s.



The show concludes today with the CSIYH1* finals in the morning, followed by the Al Shira’aa Longines Grand Prix with a €155,000 prize fund.



