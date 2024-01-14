Spring In Kashmir's Winter? Unseasonable Warmth Spurs Premature Flowering

These flowers are generally seen in the middle of March, said Rashid Ahmad Dar-an orchardist from North Kashmir's Sopore.

The early flowering in the horticultural crops (e.g. apple, pear, peach) can cause huge economic losses due to freakish snowfall events post-flowering.



“This isn't a good sign,” Faizan Arif, an independent forecaster said, adding that temperatures will continue to remain 5 to 7 Degree Celsius above normal, more like late February temperatures.

Notably, the valley is witnessing a prolonged dry season with a 100 percent rainfall deficit from the last two months. The absence of snow on mountains and plains has raised an alarm across the valley, with experts warning about potential repercussions of this snowless winter.



Interestingly, the

region is also experiencing warmer days than National Capital New Delhi and Jammu region which wasn't the case earlier.



In recent times, the region has experienced increasing trends of climate warming with an increase in annual temperature of about 0.65°C per year, and decrease in annual precipitation of − 1.24 mm per year.

Anzar Khuroo, botanist and associate professor of University of Kashmir, Srinagar told

Kashmir Observer

that the apple trees need“chilling period” for proper blooming and quality production.

“Why can't apples be grown in hotter places because they need this chilling period. However, if it is warm during winters, it will have impacts on the Apple industry,” Khuroo said.



He said plants don't know about the months, they take cues and signals in the form of temperature and moisture.



“From last week we have noticed buds bursting and the flowering process beginning at an unusual time.

The unfolding dry winter at present appears to be scary for the foreseeable future,” he added.



Dr. Khuroo asserted that the snowfall during the Chillai-Kalan period is vital for every sector.

A number of apple growers also said

that the snowfall in the winters are essential for the proper growth and blossoming of trees, upon which the quality and quantity of apple production depend.

“The snowfall in the

Chillai-Kalan

period is vital for the growth of apple trees. The way a human being needs food for its survival, the trees also need water, moisture and sunlight at the proper time for its growth,” said Fayaz Ahmad Malik, President of Asia's second largest Fruit Mandi in Sopore.

He said the growers are very worried and are desperately praying for the early snowfall.



Dr. Tariq Rasool Rather, a Senior Scientist and Assistant

Professor of Plant Pathology at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, however, said that the current dry weather won't have an immediate impact on apple trees but can't have a longer term impact for those who don't have irrigation facilities.



“It will be difficult for apple trees to produce quality products next year if the situation remains the same (no rains in winters) for those people,” he said.



Dr. Rather further said that he has witnessed this kind of situation twice from the last 10 years.

“The people need not to panic. The trees need moisture at the time when the dormancy of apples breaks and I am sure there will be availability of water, but it will be a matter of concern if it doesn't rain,” he added.



Notably, the unusual weather patterns are making a significant impact on groundwater, electricity, fish production and agriculture.



