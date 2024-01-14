Canada To Set A Cap On International Students Amid Housing Crisis, Fix 'Out Of Control' System

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Canada has been experiencing growing unemployment and housing crisis. In view of this situation, Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller has said that he will be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in the country over the next few months, CTV News reported Miller mentioned that he would be looking at the possibility of setting a cap on international students to help reduce the demand for housing in both the first and second quarters of this year read: Canada sees 'reverse immigration'; cost-of-living requirement for international students doubled | Details hereHowever, the extent of reduction to be made in the immigration system was not specified by the government. Marc Miller pointed out that a cap on international students would not be a \"one-size-fits-all solution.\"Also read: Justin Trudeau sees 'shift' in Canada-India ties after Pannun murder allegations: 'Attacks aren't going to...'Marc Miller told the publication,“This is a conversation the federal government will need to have with provincial governments to make sure that the provinces that have not been doing their jobs actually rein in those numbers on a pure volume basis.”While referring to the number of international students in Canada he said, \"That volume is disconcerting. It's really a system that has gotten out of control.\" The Liberals aim to bring 485,000 immigrants to Canada in 2024 and 500,000 in both 2025 and 2026 read: Canada PM Justin Trudeau says tech companies like Meta will now pay outlets for newsOn the number of international students coming to Canada, Marc Miller said,“We need to be doing our jobs and making sure that we have a system that actually makes sure people have a financial capability to come to Canada, that we're actually verifying offer letters.” Around 300,000 temporary residents comprising of international students and migrant workers arrived in Canada in the third quarter of 2023 read: Canada to invite nearly 15 lakh immigrants in next three years, but can India retain the top spot? ExplainedMarc Miller also highlighted the need to study the impact of the increasing number of immigrants, both permanent and temporary residents and said,“And now it's time for us to have a conversation about volumes and the impact that is having in certain areas.”Also read: Got Canada permanent residency (PR)? How to strengthen your passport nowMiller said that housing was only part of the calculation, the federal government also needs to bring down the average age of the workforce.



