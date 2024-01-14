On This Day: 32 Years Ago, PM Modi Pledged To Return To Ayodhya Only After Ram Temple Completion

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the consecration of Lord Shri Ram in the Ram temple built in Ayodhya on January 22.

The anticipation for the devotees has ended with the construction of Lord Ram's temple at Ram Janmabhoomi. Regarding the Ram temple, today, January 14, holds particular significance for PM Modi.

Did you know on January 14, 32 years ago in 1992, Narendra Modi, who was carrying out Ekta Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, had reached Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

They raised slogans of Jai Shri Ram and worshiped Lord Shri Ram.

The idol was kept in a tent and seeing this, he became very emotional.

Amidst chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Narendra Modi vowed to return only when the Ram Temple was built.



Also Read |

100 Lok Sabha seats, 15 states in 67 days: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to begin from Manipur today

Meanwhile,

PM Modi on Friday began an 11-day special ritual ahead of the consecration ceremony or "pran pratishtha" of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

In an emotional message to the nation, PM Modi said that the feeling of "Ram Bhakti" is immersing the whole country in the run-up to the grand event.

Calling the moment a "blessing of the almighty", he expressed that he is "overwhelmed with emotions".

Nearly 40 cameras will be installed by Doordarshan at various locations in Ayodhya, including the new Ram temple complex, for live coverage of the consecration ceremony which will be broadcast in cutting-edge 4K technology.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.



Also Read |

'Ending my family's 55-year relationship...' Milind Deora resigns from Congress ahead of 2024 polls