Ira Khan- Nupur Sikhare Wedding Reception: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan Exude Elegance; Pose With Aamir Khan

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a spectacular destination wedding held in Udaipur, Ira Khan, daughter of the esteemed actor Aamir Khan, recently embarked on her journey to marital bliss with Nupur Shikhare. The celebrations extended to a lavish wedding reception at NMACC in Mumbai, graced by an exclusive guest list featuring luminaries from Bollywood, sports, politics, and the business world.

Adding an extra layer of glamour to the event, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, brought their star power into the mix. Their presence became a highlight amid the glittering affair, elevating the festivities.

Shah Rukh Khan, known for his charisma, made a sophisticated statement in a sharp black ensemble, complemented by a neatly styled short ponytail. Gauri looked ethereal in traditional attire adorned with exquisite danglers. Her loosely curled hair, minimal makeup featuring highlighted nude lips and eyes, exuded grace.







Capturing the essence of joy, the power couple struck a delightful pose alongside the bride's father, Aamir Khan, and the groom's mother, Pritam Shikhare. Together, they radiated a collective spirit of happiness and celebration, creating a memorable moment at the heart of the event.







Moving on to their professional fronts, Aamir Khan recently graced the silver screen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, an adaptation of the iconic 'Forrest Gump.' Presently, Mr. Perfectionist is deeply immersed in the exhilarating project titled 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' a sports drama directed by RS Prasanna, featuring the lively Genelia Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of his third hit this year, 'Dunki,' following the blockbusters 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan.' His upcoming project is a collaboration with Sujoy Ghosh titled 'King,' where he shares the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan.