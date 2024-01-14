(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

Join us for the inaugural of The Powerlist Awards Middle East 2024 , at the Regency Intercontinental Hotel in Bahrain.

The Power List Middle East Awards recognize and celebrate outstanding achievements across diverse industries in the Middle East. Designed to honour trailblazers, innovators, and leaders making a significant impact, these awards highlight those driving positive change in their sectors. In an era of rapid transformation and innovation, the awards serve as a prominent platform, acknowledging individuals who have made a substantial difference. The mission of the“Power List Middle East” Awards is rooted in celebrating excellence and recognizing outstanding contributions to society.

THE POWER LIST AWARDS MIDDLE EAST 2024, is an inaugural event providing an excellent opportunity for all organization in the middleeast to showcase its achievements on a prominent platform and this event will be held on the evening of 6 March 2024, a historical celebration of excellence in best practices and achievements across the region.

Recognizing Excellence across Diverse Sectors Our awards span a diverse array of industries and sectors, mirroring the multifaceted nature of excellence in the Middle East. From banking and financial services to technology, start-ups, tourism, healthcare, manufacturing, sustainability, education, real estate, automotive, and beyond, we encompass a wide spectrum to ensure the recognition of achievements in every facet.

The name “The Power List” encapsulates the very essence of these awards. In the ever-evolving and dynamic landscape of the Middle East, it is imperative to honour those who wield their influence, expertise, and dedication as instruments of transformation. By recognizing these influencers, we amplify their power to inspire, motivate, and drive change.

For more information about the event call +973 17365044 or visit our website at thepowerlist , complete your application for THE POWER LIST AWARDS MIDDLE EAST 2024 – an event dedicated to Celebrating Excellence|Inspiring Change and embark on the journey to excellence.