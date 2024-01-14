               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijan To Host Turkic States Appraisers Association's Meeting


1/14/2024 1:13:13 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The meeting of the Association of Appraisers of the Turkic States will be held in Azerbaijan in May this year,” said Chairman of Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers (ASA) Vugar Oruj as he addressed the forum entitled“Accountability and transparency in the context of challenges of modern era”.

Azernews reports that according to him, ASA, as an initiator, was involved in the establishment of the Association of Appraisers of the Turkic States.

"The last year was an important year for Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers. ASA has been regulating the field of valuation in the country over the years. The forum's main goal is to reaffirm the transparency of the financial accountability amid the modern era challenges. We have also signed an agreement with the Chamber of Accounts at the end of last year. It is as a successful practice and we need to attract other institutions in this regard,” he added.

