Azerbaijan To Host Turkic States Appraisers Association's Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The meeting of the Association of Appraisers of the Turkic
States will be held in Azerbaijan in May this year,” said Chairman
of Azerbaijan Society of Appraisers (ASA) Vugar Oruj as he
addressed the forum entitled“Accountability and transparency in
the context of challenges of modern era”.
Azernews reports that according to him, ASA, as
an initiator, was involved in the establishment of the Association
of Appraisers of the Turkic States.
"The last year was an important year for Azerbaijan Society of
Appraisers. ASA has been regulating the field of valuation in the
country over the years. The forum's main goal is to reaffirm the
transparency of the financial accountability amid the modern era
challenges. We have also signed an agreement with the Chamber of
Accounts at the end of last year. It is as a successful practice
and we need to attract other institutions in this regard,” he
added.
