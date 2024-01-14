               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Dollar Forecast: Reversal Possible Setups On EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD


1/14/2024 1:09:24 AM

GBP/USD was largely directionless on Friday, fluctuating around overhead resistance in the 1.2765 area. Sellers must staunchly protect this technical ceiling; failure to do so could trigger an upward move toward the December peak situated above the 1.2800 level. On further strength, the bulls might gather the confidence to mount an attack on the psychological 1.3000 threshold.

Conversely, if sellers regain the upper hand and trigger a selloff, primary support looms at 1.2675, which represents the lower boundary of a medium-term ascending channel in play since October. While cable is likely to find stability in this region during a pullback, a breakdown could open the door for a decline towards 1.2600. Subsequent losses beyond this level may prompt interaction with the 200-day SMA.

GBP/USD TECHNICAL CHART

GBP/USD Chart Prepared Using TradingView

