SAP Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) SAP NEWSBYTE, WALLDORF – 26 October 2023 – WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) announced it has been named a leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce for the ninth consecutive time.



Furthermore, the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Digital Commerce report, which assessed 19 vendors, ranked SAP first in three out of five use cases – B2B Digital Commerce, B2B and B2C on the Same Platform and Complex Business Models – as well as third in B2C Digital Commerce.



“This is the ninth time in a row SAP has been rated a leader by Gartner, with SAP being the only vendor to have consistently remained a leader in the Gartner Digital Commerce Magic Quadrant since 2014,” said Sven Denecken, Chief Marketing and Solutions Officer, Industries & Customer Experience, SAP SE. “We believe that this recognition is further confirmation that SAP’s differentiated intelligent CX solutions consistently provide tangible value to our customers across the globe by bringing together and unlocking the value of disparate data siloes from across the enterprise. Whether consumers are buying or subscribing, or they already own or use a product or service, SAP provides its customers with solutions that align to every touch point of the consumer journey, from finance to supply chain to commerce, and delivers amazing customer experiences every time.”



As customer expectations rise and digital commerce growth contributes to a greater percentage of overall sales, organizations must focus on generating ongoing profitable growth and adopt a commerce platform that helps deliver bottom-line results. The SAP Commerce Cloud solution helps deliver profitable digital commerce growth, from discovery to delivery and beyond, and can be implemented with agility across industries and geographies via its headless and composable offering.



“Levi’s adopted SAP Commerce Cloud as a backbone for our direct-to-consumer business, as well as our wholesale and stores OMNI businesses,” said Levi Strauss & Co. “We’ve seen solid results, including our best holiday season ever from a platform stability perspective, as well as achieving zero downtime on feature releases. We continue to evolve the platforms in conjunction with the recommendations from the SAP architecture team.”



Digital commerce software from SAP is part of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio. It goes beyond traditional CRM solutions by taking an industry-first approach to accelerate value to customers by enabling end-to-end, integrated business processes. The software brings together customer, experiential and operational data as well as AI and machine learning.



“At Levi’s, we handle our core customer data and have an internal customer data platform,” said Levi Strauss & Co. “With SAP Commerce Cloud, we are looking forward to maximizing the usage of that data to understand our customer preferences, sizes, past purchases, trends and potential future purchase behaviors and reach them everywhere in unique ways. We aim to deliver a frictionless experience with rich data and personalization at every point of engagement.”





MENAFN14012024006633014413ID1107717818