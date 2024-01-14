Nominations Open for the Fourth Edition of the Saudi Capital Market Awards 2023

(MENAFN- FGS Global) Riyadh, 31 December 2023: Saudi Tadawul Group announces that nominations for the fourth edition of the Saudi Capital Market Awards are now open. The awards acknowledge the achievements of market participants who are at the forefront of driving the development of the Saudi capital market across a variety of categories. These awards build on the success of previous editions and reflect the Group’s commitment to fostering growth and global standards in the Saudi capital market.

Nominations for the Saudi Capital Market Awards are open across 17 categories to recognize the leading asset manager, clearing member, broker, custodian, IPOs of the year 2023 and more at the Kingdom level.



Speaking on the occasion, Eng. Khalid Al Hussan, CEO of Saudi Tadawul Group, commented, “The Saudi Capital Market Awards represent an opportunity to recognize the efforts of market participants who have contributed to the growth and development of the Saudi capital market in 2023. We have a wealth of expertise and talent in our industry and it is fitting to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all those who contribute to its success. We look forward to announcing the winners and continuing to build a thriving and dynamic capital market in the kingdom.”

Saudi Tadawul Group is partnering with the CFA Society Saudi Arabia and the Middle East Investor Relations Association (MEIRA) for the upcoming Saudi Capital Market Awards. An independent committee comprising industry professionals from both entities will evaluate eligible nominees.

To view the full list of awards or to submit a nomination for the Saudi Capital Market Awards, please click here. Nominations will close on 15 January 2024 and the winners will be announced at the third edition of the Saudi Capital Market Forum in February 2024.





