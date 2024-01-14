GCC Stocks Face Some Risks

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets came to a close with different performances. Geopolitical tensions and changing energy markets could continue to affect sentiment and performances.

The Saudi stock market closed the week after multiple days of price corrections and could continue to see some risks as traders could remain cautious. The rising geopolitical tensions and volatility in oil markets could remain a source of concern. At the same time, the market stays on a strong uptrend over multiple weeks.

The Qatari stock market ended this week after trading within a range mostly and recorded a limited performance. While it was able to stabilize to a certain extent, the market could remain exposed to the risks facing energy markets.

The Dubai stock market recorded a slightly positive week and remained on an uptrend overall. However, the main index saw some price corrections as traders reacted to increasing geopolitical tensions and could continue to see some downside risks.





