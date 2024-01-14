(MENAFN- Total Communications)



Loeb enjoys Dakar rest day with Sainz in his sights



Bahrain Raid Xtreme on the rise after big win in the Empty Quarter



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: 13th January, 2024: Sebastien Loeb was able to enjoy the rest day in the Dakar Rally today after serving a clear reminder that Bahrain Raid Xtreme are still firmly in the hunt for victory.



As the BRX technicians refreshed Loeb’s Prodrive Hunter with planned parts changes in Riyadh, the nine-time World Rally Champion needed no reminding that he scored a record-breaking six successive stage wins in Saudi Arabia last year.



With the same number of stages remaining up to the finish in Yanbu on Friday, Loeb and co-driver Fabian Lurquin have the Audi of rally leader Carlos in their sights in the opening round of this year’s World Rally-Raid Championship.



Loeb’s second success in the rally’s first week was hugely impressive, as it came on the 547-km 48-hour Chrono stage over the biggest dunes in the world across the spectacular Empty Quarter.



With all mobile phones sealed in a bag and placed in their cars at the start of the two-day stage, the drivers could only speak to their chief engineer on a satellite phone before settling down for the night, given just basic camping equipment and food.



The rally restarts tomorrow morning with a 483km stage to Al Duwadimi, with Sainz holding a 20 mins 21 secs lead over Audi team-mate Mattias Ekström who is nine minutes ahead of Loeb.



