Al-Iskandarani, directed by Khaled Youssef, is now screened in Saudi Arabia.

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) The special screening of the movie “Al-Iskandarani” was held at the Fox Century Corner Cinema last Thursday in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in its first tour outside Egypt. The screening was attended by a large number of makers and heroes, including the film’s lead actor Ahmed Al-Awadi, Essam Al-Saqqa, Bayoumi Fouad, Zeina, Muhammad Radwan, Mahmoud Hafez, and the film’s director Khaled Youssef.

The screening was attended by a large number of the Saudi audience, who admired and received the film's heroes and director with great welcome. “Al-Iskandarani” is scheduled to be screened in a number of Arab countries, including the UAE, Tunisia and Morocco in conjunction with its showing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Al-Iskandarani” is the first leading role for the artist Ahmed Al-Awadi and topped the revenue list in cinemas last week, and it still maintains its lead in cinemas.

The film includes a large group of stars alongside Ahmed Al-Awadi, led by the actress Zeina, Mahmoud Hafez, Essam El-Saqqa, Hussein Fahmy, Bayoumi Fouad, Salah Abdullah, Mohamed Radwan, and the great Hussein Fahmy. It is directed by Khaled Youssef and the story is written by the late writer Osama Anwar Okasha.

“Al-Iskandarani” is a suspenseful folk action, during which Ahmed Al-Awadi appears in the character of Bakr Al-Iskandarani, who works in the fish trade and loves wrestling and boxing. He also has a love story with Zeina, who plays the role of Qamar, andenters into disputes with Bayoumi Fouad’s character, and the action scenes dominate the events.





MENAFN14012024004361009251ID1107717797