Intrepid Travel Tie-Ups With Pride Circle And Atypical Advantage

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANSlife) Intrepid Travel, the world's leading provider of adventure travel experiences, has announced tie-ups of Intrepid Travel, India with Pride Circle and Atypical Advantage to hire candidates from the LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities to add diversity to its workforce in India. Intrepid aims to add 50 such employees over the next three to four years.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rama Mahendru, Country General Manager of Intrepid Travel, India, said,“It's a very happy moment for us. With this tie-up, we want to bring out the importance of diversity in the workforce, as Intrepid Travel believes in incorporating all forms of diversity to create a workforce that is genuinely varied and offers equal chances that encompass the LGBTQ+ community as well as those with disabilities. We would love to double the numbers after seeing the impact of this.”

With this partnership, Intrepid Travel India aims to promote and create awareness about the importance of a diverse workforce in an organisation. Headquartered in Australia, Intrepid Travel offers sustainable and immersive travel experiences across all seven continents, with a focus on enriching journeys that connect travellers with local communities. As per the latest report, India's adventure tourism industry is growing fast and is expected to cross $2.0 billion by 2028. Also, India is developing as a popular adventure travel destination for Intrepid's travellers from across the world, from countries like Australia, the USA, North America, the UK, and European nations, etc.

The LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities will be hired for different roles and at different positions, such as Finance Intern, Admin Coordinator, Tour Leader, Finance Manager, Destination Product Manager, and other travel-related roles that open up in the future. As per the tie-up, Pride Circle and Atypical Advantage will assist Intrepid Travel in recruitment and consulting services. The company also provides them with inclusive policies throughout their global offices.

“Pride Circle and Intrepid Travel India leverage India's burgeoning tourism potential by fostering LGBTQ+ inclusion. Recognizing the significant USD 240 billion LGBTQ+ travel market and India's projected USD 319 billion tourism boom, this collaboration prioritizes building an inclusive travel ecosystem. Through expertise in DEI, Hiring and Consulting, Pride Circle will empower Intrepid to cultivate a welcoming workplace for LGBTQ+ talent, ensuring a seamless experience for this rapidly expanding travel segment. This strategic alliance sets a precedent for Indian tourism, bridging economic opportunity and inclusivity, and paving the way for sustainable growth in the coming years,” said Srini Ramaswamy, Co-Founder, of Pride Circle & Rainbow Bazaar, India and UK.

Pride Circle is India's premier diversity and inclusion organization with a mission to enable and empower the LGBTQ+ community, Allies, Educational Institutions, Organizations, and Society in fostering a culture of belonging for all and Atypical Advantage, India's largest inclusive platform to generate livelihoods for people with disabilities.

Vineet Saraiwala, Founder of Atypical Advantage, said that "Over the last few years, people from our communities have started getting recognition in the workplace and being treated equally by the employers. As Intrepid Travel India has been recognized as a great place to work, it's a matter of pride for people with disabilities to be a part of such office culture. This will bring equality and respect to everyone.”

