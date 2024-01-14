Arab Parliament Hails Aqaba Summit Outcomes

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Jan. 10 (Petra) -- The Arab Parliament hailed the outcomes of the trilateral Jordanian-Egyptian-Palestinian summit held between His Majesty King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.Parliament Speaker Adel Al-Asoomi said that the summit reiterated the importance of an immediate ceasefire and the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.He went on to say that the summit confirmed three red lines that must not be crossed in any case regarding the situation in Gaza: rejection of forced relocation of Palestinians, rejection of the liquidation of the Palestinian cause, and rejection of re-occupy the Gaza Strip.Al-Asoomi underscored the Arab Parliament's support for all Arab efforts to combat attempts to abolish the Palestinian cause.He urged for an immediate halt to the Israeli onslaught against the Gaza Strip, the protection of defenseless civilians, and the permanent and adequate delivery of relief and humanitarian aid to the Strip.