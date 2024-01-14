Death Toll Of Journalists Rises To 115 Martyrs Since Israeli Onslaught On Gaza

Gaza, Jan. 10 (Petra) -- The number of journalists killed as a result of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip has increased to 115 martyrs, according to the government media office in Gaza.The office declared the fall of three journalists, Ahmed Bdair, Sharif Okasha, and Heba Al-Abadla, as a result of continued Israeli aggression.

