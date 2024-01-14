               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Death Toll Of Journalists Rises To 115 Martyrs Since Israeli Onslaught On Gaza


1/14/2024 12:59:58 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Gaza, Jan. 10 (Petra) -- The number of journalists killed as a result of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip has increased to 115 martyrs, according to the government media office in Gaza.
The office declared the fall of three journalists, Ahmed Bdair, Sharif Okasha, and Heba Al-Abadla, as a result of continued Israeli aggression.

