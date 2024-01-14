Authorities Declare 'Moderate' State Of Emergency Ahead Of Unstable Weather

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, January 10 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Local Administration Wednesday declared a "moderate" state of emergency as of Wednesday midnight in the Irbid, Jerash, Ajloun and Balqa municipalities until Thursday morning.
According to a statement, It announced the opening of emergency rooms in the municipalities of the northern and central governorates, starting Thursday morning through Friday afternoon, ahead of unstable weather conditions.
The Ministry's Secretary-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Nidal Adwan, discussed the "need" for emergency rooms in municipalities and joint services councils to deal with emergency events.
