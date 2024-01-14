Jordan's Envoy In Cairo, Ain Shams University President Talk Cooperation

Cairo, January 10 (Petra) -- Jordan's Ambassador to Egypt, Amjad Adaileh, and the Ain Shams University President, Muhammad Diaa Zein Al-Abidin, discussed Wednesday bolstering cooperation.The meeting focused on cooperation and partnership between Ain Shams University and Jordanian universities, especially in peer reviewing at law schools and the exchange of faculty members.At the University, Adayleh discussed the "advanced and strategic" Jordanian-Egyptian cooperation in educational exchange. In turn, Zain Al-Abidin praised the academic partnership with Jordan and the "excellence and commitment" of Jordanian students.

