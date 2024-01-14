250 Jordanians Graduated From Farmer Business Simulation Training Program

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 10 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, said the ministry's priorities aim to fight poverty and unemployment by ensuring sustainability of the Kingdom's agricultural projects.Hneifat made the remarks while sponsoring graduation ceremony of 250 farmers from "Farmer Business Simulation" training program , which is funded by German Savings Banks Association (DSGV) and implemented by Business Development Center (BDC) Jordan.Hneifat noted importance of benefiting from the program, which comes within the ministry's efforts to enhance capabilities of farmers and agricultural business owners and provide them with the necessary skills to manage their projects "effectively and sustainably."Hneifat also valued role of BDC and DSGV for their cooperation in implementing the program.Meanwhile, the BDC's founder, Naif Estitieh, said the center's training programs seek to support the government's efforts in achieving sustainable economic development and enhancing capabilities of youth and owners of small and and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).