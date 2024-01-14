Rainy, Cold Weather Expected In Most Regions For Two Days

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 11 (Petra) -- A notable temperature drop is projected for Thursday, ushering in cold and partly cloudy to cloudy weather. Rainfall is anticipated intermittently in the northern and central regions, along with parts of the eastern and southwestern areas.In certain instances, heavy precipitation may fall in the north and center, accompanied by thunderstorms and hail. Active westerly winds are likely, resulting in dusty conditions in Badia.The Jordan Meteorological Department issued a warning regarding the potential formation of torrents in valleys and low-lying areas in the north and center parts of the country, including the Dead Sea.Drivers are advised to exercise caution on roads experiencing rainfall to prevent accidents resulting from slippery surfaces.Additionally, fog and low clouds may reduce visibility over the highlands and plains. In desert areas, dust may cause poor horizontal visibility.On Friday, the weather will remain cold and partly cloudy to cloudy. Intermittent rainfall is predicted in the northern, central, and some eastern regions.Precipitation may be brief but heavy at times, with light showers expected for certain southern highlands. The wind will be active and westerly.As the night progresses, the likelihood of precipitation will decrease, although spotty showers will persist in the north. The wind will gradually shift to a light southwesterly breeze.Saturday will see an uptick in temperatures, resulting in relatively cold weather across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience pleasant conditions. Clouds will appear at lower altitudes, particularly in the north and center of the Kingdom, while winds will be southwesterly moderate, occasionally reaching active speeds.Looking ahead to Sunday, a significant temperature drop is anticipated, bringing cold and partly cloudy to cloudy with scattered showers of rain in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom. The wind will be westerly, ranging from moderate to active, potentially causing dust to stir up in the Badia.Today's peak temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 5C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 22C and lows of 12C.