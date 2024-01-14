Qatar's Infrastructure Drives Tourism Growth: Report

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's tourism and hospitality sector attracts tourists from around the globe and continues to build on its growing reputation as a destination for luxury travel, cultural immersion, and international events.

The recent edition of Forbes magazine highlighted in a report how the GCC state of Qatar is demonstrating that it not only has a vision but also the capabilities to bring it to life.“Adding shape to the diversification effort is the Qatar National Vision 2030, a blueprint that aims to develop the country into an advanced society capable of sustaining its own development and of providing a high standard of living for its people,” it noted.

From food security to advancements in aviation, ports and tourism, sustainability is an ever-present issue as the country builds its future.

Qatar's evolution into a diverse and multifaceted nation has not occurred by chance. As the world's third-largest natural gas exporter and the second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it has built its economy on a foundation of hydrocarbons, the report said.

However, as the global community pushes for a sustainable future, the Gulf state is executing a deliberate campaign of profound transformation, it added.

The report further stated that as for the present economic situation, there is no denying that the GCC nation is an outstanding performer. In 2022, Qatar recorded a GDP of $225, translating to a GDP per capita of $78,219 and making it one of the richest countries on earth.

Highlighting the success of FIFA World Cup 2022, the report noted that the global sporting event reportedly drew 3.4 million visitors, additional revenue and the eyes of the world to Qatari shores as the country delivered an outstanding experience organisation and world-class infrastructure and facilities.

Among the sectors to benefit from the FIFA World Cup have been tourism and hospitality – both of which have been gained momentum.

According to Statista, the country's revenue from travel and tourism is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.13 percent from 2023 to 2027.

Supporting the growth of not just tourism but of sectors across the board in Qatar is Hamad International Airport (HIA).“The state-of-the-art airport has met with incredible success as it has transformed Qatar into a truly global transport hub, with the national flag carrier, Qatar Airways, proving a popular choice among travellers both from home and abroad.”

“Hamad Port is another cornerstone of Qatar's economic strength and has managed to compete against other regional heavyweights. The port is one of the largest in the Middle East, with an annual capacity of 7.5 million twenty-feet equivalent units,” the report added.

In addition to offering expanded capacity through three container terminals, Hamad Port which is operated by Mwani Qatar is playing a key role in the country's economic diversification and competitiveness efforts. Alongside, general cargo traffic, it handles a variety of specialist imports, including livestock, automobiles, and bull grain and it is set to host a base for offshore.

A further testament to Qatar's vision and to its ability to realise huge feats is the development of flourishing agriculture and farming activities. The country aims to become 90 percent self-sufficient in dairy, 70 percent in vegetables, 30 percent in red mead, 65 percent in green fodder and 100 percent in fresh poultry among other targets.