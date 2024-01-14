Summit Promises Inclusivity For Tech Founders

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The upcoming Web Summit Qatar intends to strengthen the voices of tech founders from underrepresented and marginalised communities.

The summit will be held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) from February 26 to 29 and bring together tech entrepreneurs, investors and startups.

“At the summit, we want to strengthen the voices of tech founders from underrepresented communities and create more equitable opportunities in the industry,” the Web Summit Qatar said on X platform.

According to the organisers, two of the major challenges facing businesses today are the limited opportunities and lack of funding for business founders from underrepresented communities. One prominent example of this is the African business ecosystem.



“Among the 800-plus startups joining our startup programme in Doha is a cohort of African companies attending in order to network and raise investment for their businesses,” the Web Summit Qatar said on its website.

Among them Kamsiparts, based in Lagos, Nigeria, is an automotive value chain B2B2C tech startup and offers an online and offline distribution platform for automotive parts.

By digitising the highly fragmented and informal automotive value chain sector, the company expects transparent pricing, original parts, higher customer satisfaction and fewer supply chain bottlenecks.

Based in Algiers, Safakat is a semi-decentralised SaaS system for bids and tenders, offering industry-compliant solutions to a wide range of businesses and industries.

The company's vertical solution system allows organisations to flawlessly streamline their workflows and increase productivity.

Seed Apps Empire based in Lagos is developing its own AI 'machine that irons' – a smart machine that can iron clothes, is another startup which will be featured at the summit.

While, Tribease a pan-African cardless credit charge platform enables customers to freely consume products and services from registered merchants.

Based in Nigeria, the platform allows customers to spend from a limited credit supply – or 'kitty' – and pay back the money they owe at the end of the month.

Over 7,500 participants, 300 investors and 500 media partners are expected to gather for the summit with anticipation of substantial increase in women's participation. The summit aims to bring together the Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African markets in Doha over four days.