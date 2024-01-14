(MENAFN- Market Press Release) January 13, 2024 8:50 am - Stop overspending on energy and start directing more money to your core mission with Recession Resister. With an unbeatable energy efficiency and bill savings solution for non-profits, they will help you make your money go further.

As a non-profit, not only is every dollar you make and spend auditable public knowledge, but every dollar has the ability to help you achieve your core mission of doing good... or to well, do nothing.

Recession Resister knows that, if you're budgeting for a non-profit, every dollar really matters, which is why in a time of exceptionally high utility costs, especially energy costs, they are pleased to bring you the best new energy bill saving solutions.

Say Goodbye To Sky-High Energy Bills

If you're an average non-profit, energy costs probably represent about 15% of your average expenditure, and with Sky News predicting energy costs continuing to rise at least for the first 3 months of 2024, Recession Resister believes energy efficiency should be a key focus for your organization.

That's why they are so pleased to be offering your non-profit a unique opportunity to have your energy efficiency audited, and to bring you smart energy technology like IntelliHVAC heating and air systems that are guaranteed to cut your annual costs by between 10 and 30%.

Get The Best Deals Available

In addition to making your office and operational spaces more energy efficient, the team at Recession Resister will also ensure that you are taking advantage of the best available pricing plans for your gas and electric bills. They can also help you reduce the cost of your other utilities and other basic operational costs like telecommunications.

If your non-profit is operating with a minimal team in order to save on staffing overheads, Recession Resister knows it is unlikely that a member of your team will be able to spend hours upon hours comparing utility providers and trying to negotiate better deals.

As a spokesperson for the expense management firm said, "Even if you know you are overpaying for many of the services you use every day, how do you know if spending hours on the internet or on the phone trying to get a better deal will even work?"

That's why they recommend their exceptional new system. As their spokesperson added, "With our smart technology and team of negotiation experts, we can ensure you're not being overcharged. We work to reduce your bills so you can put the savings to better use."

About Recession ResisterRecession Resister is a trusted nationwide financial advisory firm that specializes in creating financial sustainability tools for US businesses.