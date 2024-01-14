Ukrainian Armed Forces Say Russia Carried Out 626 Chemical Attacks Since War Started

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has carried out 626 chemical attacks in Ukraine since the beginning of the large-scale war/

The Support Forces Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The defense forces recorded 626 instances of the Russian Federation using ammunition equipped with poisonous chemicals. Of these, 51 cases were recorded this January alone," the post said.

At the same time, up to ten cases of the use of chemicals are recorded each day.

Most often, the enemy uses grenades, such as K-51 and RGR, which are dropped from UAVs. However, improvised explosive devices equipped with irritant substances are also used. Artillery shelling with projectiles containing chemically dangerous substances was also recorded.

On December 14, 2023, Ukraine recorded the use of a new type of special RG-VO gas grenades containing the chemical substance CS.

Some 36 cases of the use of dangerous chemicals were documented and sent for investigation as part of criminal proceedings by groups of radiation, chemical, biological intelligence from the military units of the Support Forces Command and the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the Institute for the Study of War , the Russian Black Sea Fleet's 810th Naval Infantry Brigade confirmed that it is deliberately using chemical weapons against Ukrainian forces in an apparent violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a party.