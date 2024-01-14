Heat, Power Supply Restored In Sumy Region's Shostka Following Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Heat, power and gas supply services have been restored in the houses affected by Russia's air and missile attack on the Sumy region's Shostka, which took place on January 13, 2024.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration Head Volodymyr Artiukh on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have already resumed the supply of heat, power and gas. Water supply services are being restored,” Artiukh noted.

In his words, enemy projectiles caused damage to 26 houses, two schools, three kindergartens, and cars in three neighborhoods across the town.

Three headquarters were set up in Shostka to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling.

According to Artiukh, city, district and regional material reserves are being used. Non-governmental organizations and the Red Cross are also providing aid.

A reminder that, on January 13, 2024, an infrastructure object was damaged in Russia's missile attack on the Sumy region's Shostka. A total of 12,000 apartments were left without heat supply services.