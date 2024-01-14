UK Provides One Of Biggest Sums In Military Aid To Ukraine PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of GBP 2.5 billion has been envisaged in the Agreement on Security Co-operation to finance Ukraine through 2024, which is one of the biggest sums provided in military aid to Ukraine since the war started.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“GBP 2.5 billion is envisaged to finance Ukraine through 2024. It is one of the biggest sums provided in military aid. Many international partners have barriers in terms of military support for Ukraine, choosing to finance humanitarian and budgetary needs. Therefore, it is very important that such a large amount, which is equal to USD 3.2 billion, will be used to finance the defense sector itself,” Shmyhal told.

In his words, these funds will be spent on military needs and the development of defense sector. In particular, as announced by Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, a total of GBP 200 million will be used to purchase and supply advanced drones to Ukraine.

“As part of these funds, we will also receive weapons and technological support for the joint production of weapons, as well as directly finance the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” Shmyhal added.

He mentioned that, in accordance with the agreement, the United Kingdom will provide financial support to Ukraine not only in 2024 but within the next 10 years, and even after this period ends.

A reminder that Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak arrived in Kyiv on January 12, 2024. Following his negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year Agreement on Security Co-operation.